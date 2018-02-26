Having sat through the murder trial for the man who killed her father, Heather McGrath knows first-hand what jurors have to witness.

As a steadfast supporter in the courtroom, McGrath had to watch surveillance video captured the night Larry Wellman, 63, was killed while intervening in an armed robbery.

Her father's voice trying to stop the armed robber, the shot that killed him, and his last words to his wife, were played for the jury multiple times throughout the trial in December.

"That was constant in our family's mind. We spoke of that often, that it's not just us going through this process, it's these 12 people who didn't ask for that," McGrath told CBC News in an interview Thursday.

"I think it's important to remember that a juror has zero ability to moderate what they see and hear in a courtroom, and sometimes the images or details are gruesome in nature and relentless."

Larry Wellman, seen in 2006, was shot after intervening during an armed robbery at the Captain's Quarters Hotel in downtown St. John's. (Submitted by Wellman family)

McGrath has met with the Mental Health Association of Newfoundland and Labrador about providing help to jurors who need it.

"Right now, financial compensation for jurors post-trial is my focus," McGrath told CBC News.

While there is movement on a national level to support jurors, Newfoundland and Labrador does not offer any post-trial support.

McGrath applauds the actions taken by Mark Farrant, who has spoken out about the psychological impact of serving on some juries.

Farrant was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after serving on a murder trial in 2014. He is suing the Ontario and federal governments for compensation.

'Thankful for their service'

Dan Goodyear, CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association Newfoundland and Labrador, was happy to hear from McGrath about her offer.

"We look forward to doing some research to learn how to implement something," Goodyear said.

McGrath's idea is something Goodyear says hasn't really been thought about before on a local level, especially considering the fact that first responders have only recently been given help in dealing with their jobs.

Five of the jury members who found Brandon Phillips guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Larry Wellman returned to court for his sentencing hearing. (CBC)

"We need to look at a real comprehensive plan in our community and identify where pockets of support are needed and who is best to do that," he said.

The lasting impact of sitting on a jury was evident at Brandon Phillips's sentencing hearing in Supreme Court last Thursday.

Five jurors who sat on the trial for the 29-year-old showed up together.

That was not lost on McGrath.

"I'm very thankful for their service. It was hard for them … it was very difficult for them," she said, holding back tears.

"I am grateful and it's nice to see their faces, and show support."