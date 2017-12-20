The piece of telecommunications history known as the Heart's Content Cable Station is a new Canadian nominee to be a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Heart's Content is the site of the first permanent telegraph cable connecting North America and Europe, when a cable connecting the Trinity Bay community to a sister site in Valentia, Ireland was hauled ashore in 1866.

"These cable stations are the complete surviving testament to the outstanding genius and perseverance behind this remarkable scientific and engineering feat, which many at the time believed to be impossible," reads Parks Canada's description of the site.

The cable station is one of eight new nominees being put forward by Canada to mark its 150th anniversary.

Parks Canada says the Heart's Content and Valentia stations "are outstanding monuments representing the remarkable advances in communication technology during the mid- to late 19th century, which were quickly and widely proliferated globally, and the immediate and subsequent outstanding influences on communications between countries and continents."

The other nominees announced today are:

Hecate Strait and Queen Charlotte Sound Glass Sponge Reefs (British Columbia)

Stein Valley (British Columbia)

Wanuskewin Heritage Park (Saskatchewan)

Anticosti Island (Quebec)

Qajartalik (Nunavut)

Sirmilik National Park and the proposed Tallurutiup Imanga/Lancaster Sound National Marine Conservation Area (Nunavut)

Yukon Ice Patches

There are 18 World Heritage Sites in Canada, the most recent of which is Mistaken Point in Newfoundland and Labrador, which was added to the World Heritage list in July 2016.