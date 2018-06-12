More long-term care beds to open in Carbonear

A long-term care facility in Carbonear will get 28 new beds, through money allocated in the 2018 provincial budget.

Premier Dwight Ball joined health-care officials and municipal politicians for an announcement in the town on Tuesday.

The new beds at Pte. Josiah Squibb Memorial Pavillion, opened in 2016, bring the total there to 228.

Ball said the Carbonear General Hospital will also get a new, consolidated outpatient area with construction to start this summer.

Here’s the new long-term care facility in Carbonear. It’s opening 2 years ago replaced three others in the region. All 228 beds will be open by end of June. <a href="https://t.co/CEF4F2CgTz">pic.twitter.com/CEF4F2CgTz</a> —@TRobertst

Eastern Health said the renovated space on the hospital's third floor will have a better waiting area, and more privacy for patients.

"Consolidating our ambulatory care services into one area enhances navigation for patients and offers a more streamlined approach for both patients and staff — resulting in an overall enhanced quality of care," said Ken Baird, vice president of clinical supports in a news release.

The improvements will cost $5 million, with $3.2 million allocated in the spring budget.

Read more stories on CBC Newfoundland and Labrador