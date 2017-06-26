A St. John's hair salon is celebrating Canada's 150th birthday by hooking 150 kids up with free summer haircuts.

On Monday, The Headroom was giving away 150 haircuts to the first 150 kids age 13 and under who signed up. Staff from the Headroom's two locations in St. John's and Paradise volunteered at the Lemarchant Road salon to help make it happen.

Owner Trish Molloy said she was inspired to offer the free cuts after watching CBC Morning Live which has been doing promotions lately on different ways Canadians are celebrating the country's 150th birthday.

"We decided to do what we do best, cut hair ... This time of year, when they finish school a lot of parents want to get their kids' hair cut so we decided to go that way with it."

Staff at two Headroom locations volunteered their time Monday to do 150 haircuts for free. (CBC)

Molloy said her staff snipped their way through about a dozen clients every hour.

While haircuts — which normally cost $17 to $25 — were free, the salon was accepting donations for the Association for New Canadians. By 3:30 p.m. it had collected $650.

"This has come together really quickly, and it's going to be a great celebration and we're all very proud to be Canadian," Molloy told the St. John's Morning Show.

"Canada's very important to me, and Newfoundland or course, and this is the best way I could think of to celebrate."