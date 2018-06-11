'He's in every note of every song': The Ennis Sisters' latest album healing tribute to late father

John Ennis, the father of singing sisters Maureen, Teresa and Karen Ennis, died in March after living with Lewy body dementia for the past three years.

The three sisters say that John Ennis was their biggest fan and supporter, and had a strong influence on the Ennis Sisters' latest album, Keeping Time.

"He's in every note of every song," said Maureen Ennis of her father.

He was also the band's first manager, and helped them break into the music industry more than two decades ago when the sisters were still teenagers.

Songs inspired by life's milestone moments

Maureen Ennis said Keeping Time, the title track of the album, was written for Karen's wedding, specifically for her dance with her father.

"When I think back on Dad with the weddings and the garden parties, it was the best dance of the night. He was such a great dancer," said Maureen.

Teresa Ennis noted that the songs on Keeping Time were also influenced by happier milestones in her life, such as watching her daughter Rosie grow up.

"She's like a sponge: everything she sees and experiences, she's absorbing this new information," she said.

"While Dad was losing the concepts we first learn as children, she was just learning these things."

Maureen Ennis added, "It was pretty amazing to watch how all that went down as well."

A healing experience

Even though the songs on Keeping Time go to some very personal places, Karen Ennis said it felt right to the sisters to bring those thoughts and feelings to their fans.

"I think it can be very therapeutic for the audience to listen to these stories," said Karen.

"They'll come to us after the show with their stories about what they're going through … we often get, 'Thank you so much for allowing me to cry,' and 'I didn't realize I was bottling this up.'"

Maureen Ennis said singing the songs has also been very healing for the sisters.

"It's been kind of a blessing to be there on stage and to talk about our dad and what he meant to us."

Have a listen to the Ennis Sisters' conversation with Weekend AM's guest host Jamie Fitzpatrick.

Maureen, Karen and Teresa Ennis join Weekend AM guest host Jamie Fitzpatrick for a to talk about life changes and to have a First Listen to their new album, keeping Time. 19:13

Do you have a new album of music that Weekend AM should know about for First Listen? Email us and tell us about it.

You can hear First Listen on Sundays on Weekend AM from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in Labrador) on CBC Radio One.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador