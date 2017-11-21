Police on the northeast Avalon are investigating an incident Monday night during which a man was assaulted with a hatchet.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were called to a house on St. Thomas Line around 9 p.m., with a report that a man had been hit in the head with a small axe, also known as a hatchet.

He was taken to hospital with what police say were non-life threatening injuries.

The man who is accused of hitting him with the hatchet was arrested without incident. He was held for court on Tuesday.

The RNC said the two men knew each other.