Early morning fire tears through St. John's home
Fire crews were first called to the home just before 2 a.m.
Home on Hatcher Street, in University Avenue area, appeared to be under renovations
Fire extensively damaged a house on Hatcher Street in St. John's early Friday morning.
Firefighters were called to the house, which appeared to be under renovations, just before 2 a.m. They found heavy smoke and fire inside.
No one was home at the time, and there were no injuries.
Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours. Acting Platoon Chief Barry Burke said the main floor and rear of the house were the most heavily damaged.
The RNC continued to hold the scene for investigation later in the day.
With files from Geoff Bartlett and Jon Soper