Early morning fire tears through St. John's home

Fire extensively damaged a house on Hatcher Street in St. John's early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the house, which appeared to be under renovations, just before 2 a.m. They found heavy smoke and fire inside.

No one was home at the time, and there were no injuries.

The home appeared to be under renovations at the time, with a large dumpster outside. (Geoff Bartlett/CBC)

Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours. Acting Platoon Chief Barry Burke said the main floor and rear of the house were the most heavily damaged.

Two RNC vehicles were parked outside the home later in the morning. (Geoff Bartlett/CBC)

The RNC continued to hold the scene for investigation later in the day.