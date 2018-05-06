34 stops before Harold Noseworthy's seen every town in Newfoundland and Labrador

Harold Noseworthy is on a mission to visit every one of the 806 communities on his map of Newfoundland and Labrador.

And he's got just 34 left to go.

"If you have a dream, follow it. No matter what your age," the 79-year-old said.

Noseworthy, who grew up in St. John's but moved to Cambridge, Ont., in 1966, has been picking away at that dream since 2015, tackling a different part of the province every summer since then.

Noseworthy has made friends of all kinds on his trips. (Submitted by Harold Noseworthy)

This summer, he plans to take the Trans-Labrador Highway and explore Labrador and western Newfoundland before heading down to Burgeo to hit the towns only accessible by ferry.

"My wife passed away and I had to have something to do," Noseworthy told CBC's Weekend AM.

He and his wife were enthusiastic travellers, he said, but "my favourite place is Newfoundland, of course." They'd visit the province every few years, but they never took the time to explore all the smaller places.

"What's around that bend, what's over that hill?" he said, adding that now that he was on his own, he had the freedom to find out.

The best bends to round

Noseworthy's map is covered in sprawling lines in three different colours, heading every which way across — so far — the island of Newfoundland. The pink lines show where he went in 2015, the blue where he went in 2016 and the orange his travels in 2017.

This is the map Noseworthy uses on his quest to visit every community in the province. (Submitted by Harold Noseworthy)

When he drives into each new town, he looks for a sign with the town's name and the year it was settled, if one is available.

He also looks for the perfect vantage point from which to take a picture.

"Stop, pull over, get out, walk. Around the bend. Talk to people. Meet people," he said, noting that the residents always know the best spot for a snapshot.

Noseworthy says people in the province are often impressed by his travels. (Submitted by Harold Noseworthy)

So far, the road into Leading Tickles has been one of his favourite bends to round.

"That rock with that tree on it, the blue ocean, the white waves — it was just unbelievable. It was a perfect painting."

Other highlights include Cape Race, the Baie de Verde Peninsula and — especially — the Cape St. Mary's Ecological Reserve. "That was awesome," said Noseworthy, of the reserve.

Noseworthy is always looking for the perfect photo opportunity. (Submitted by Harold Noseworthy)

He was also particularly taken with the Sealer's Memorial in Elliston.

"That was an unbelievable memorial. That deserves a lot of attention."

Stan says hi

His map is also covered in notes, some reminding him to look for a specific landmark, some reminding him to look for a specific person.

"[To] Wayne Bartlett: Stan Lush, Baie Verte, says hi," he said, reading from one of the notes.

He's not yet sure what town he wants to save for last or what he'll do once he finishes his quest.

"Maybe start over," he said, laughing.