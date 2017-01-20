The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the Mile One Centre in St. John's this spring.

The team celebrated its 90th year in 2016, according to the team's website, and has been taking its skills on international tours.

On May 3, the team will bring those skills and tricks to St. John's.

According to a press release, the team has held 15 Guinness World Records since 2000.

Tickets for the Globetrotters go on sale Jan. 27 at noon.

Prices range between $28.75 and $115 plus taxes, and are available online or at the box office.