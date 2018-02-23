The Newfoundland and Labrador government has announced a broad new policy it says will make government workplaces harassment-free.

The new policy was unveiled Friday by Siobhan Coady, minister responsible for the status of women, Premier Dwight Ball, and Tom Osborne, minister in charge of the human resource secretariat.

"Violence and harassment are not acceptable in any form, at any time or in any place," said Coady.

The policy includes:

An employee awareness program and mandatory training.

A 90-day timeline for all investigations.

A single-access entry point for complaints so they're addressed consistently.

An updated definition of sexual harassment to include gender-based discrimination or insults.

The new policy applies to MHAs as well, and Ball said he wants the politicians to be the first ones to take the anti-harassment training.

​The Liberals said the new policy acts on 15 recommendations from a November 2015 consultant's report commissioned by the then-Progressive Conservative government to review provincial policies and response to harassment complaints.