N.L. politicians unite behind drive to strengthen anti-harassment laws

There was a unified scene in the House of Assembly Wednesday as politicians of all stripes rallied behind a private member's resolution to toughen anti-harassment laws.

The symbolic resolution was brought forward by Windsor Lake MHA and Liberal backbencher Cathy Bennett.

"We need to make sure that the laws protect women and others in all workplaces in Newfoundland and Labrador," Bennett told CBC News outside the legislature.

Bennett is calling for legislative changes to the Occupational Health and Safety Act in order to give the courts more teeth when it comes to consequences for all types of harassment, whether it happens on the street, in a bar or restaurant, or in the workplace.

"It should include policy expectations for organizations, it should include procedures, tools that organizations can use, and also consequences," she said.

Unanimous support in the House of Assembly

Support for Bennett's resolution crossed party lines.

"Strengthening the legislation so there is punishment for people who are perpetrators may be what we need to really curb the behaviour," said Tracey Perry, PC MHA for Fortune Bay-Cape LaHune.

"We should be able to come to work just to do our job, without interference, without intimidation, without fear of harassment."

The Liberals introduced a new policy in February, designed to make government workplaces harassment-free.

Bennett said that's a good first step, and believes Newfoundland and Labrador can lead the rest of the country by writing laws that help deter harassment throughout society.

She said there's a cultural shift underway through movements like #MeToo and Time's Up, and says government has a big role to play.

"When you look at the evolution of labour laws, this is the next logical step that needs to happen in our province," she said.

And Bennett served notice to her government that she's not willing to wait too long for real change.

"Based on the call that I had 40 minutes before I came into the House of Assembly from a woman who was sharing her experience, I'm not going to be very patient," she said.