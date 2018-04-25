Harassment complaint lodged by Liberal MHA, premier reveals

Dwight Ball speaks Wednesday with reporters outside the House of Assembly. (Meghan McCabe/CBC)

Premier Dwight Ball said Wednesday that a member of his Liberal caucus has filed a complaint of harassment.

Ball told reporters that the complaint involves another Liberal MHA, and that it is neither sexual nor physical in nature.

Ball, who told the House of Assembly on Tuesday that no complaints had been brought forward to him or his office, said the issue was raised Tuesday.

"We can walk our way through this," said Ball, adding that he would be meeting with the MHA.

"This is really unchartered waters for us."

While answering reporters' questions, Ball used the pronoun "she" to refer to the MHA who is making the harassment complaint.

Later, in question period, Ball refused to identify the subject of the complaint, and said he was trying to avoid politicizing the incident.

"We will deal with this swiftly," Ball told the House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, Ball said he did not direct Education Minister Dale Kirby to send out an controversial email — a copy of which was obtained by CBC News — that directed anyone leaking information to the Opposition to step forward.

“This is really unchartered waters for us,” says premier, adding he did not direct Dale Kirby to send email he sent. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/bjuqwgEeHg">pic.twitter.com/bjuqwgEeHg</a> —@McCabeMeg

On Tuesday, Tory Leader Paul Davis pressed Ball and other ministers on whether they had received complaints from a Liberal caucus or cabinet member about what Davis called harassment or bullying.

Ball said Wednesday that details of the case will not be discussed.

The subject of the complaint has not been identified. Ball said that person has not been suspended.