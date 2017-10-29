Hamilton River Road in Happy Valley-Goose Bay is a dangerous place for pedestrians, so the town council has asked Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro to do something about lighting in the area.

Already this fall, two pedestrians have been struck by vehicles on the same stretch of the road.

According to town councillor Bert Pomeroy, Hydro has agreed to conduct a street-light audit to determine which areas need increased lighting.

"It's not very comforting to get a message late in the evening that there's been another accident on Hamilton River Road," Pomeroy said.

"Hopefully at the end of that audit we'll see improvements made not only on Hamilton River Road, but in other areas of town as well."

After a pedestrian was struck in September, the town identified about 50 lights that were either broken or blown out.

Hydro has since fixed those bulbs, but Pomeroy doesn't want to see the town's street lights in such bad shape again any time soon.

Members of Happy Valley-Goose Bay town council say it was unacceptable that 50 street lights were burnt out in the community. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"It's unfortunate that it got to the point where there were 50 bulbs out," he said. "I would like to see those replaced on a regular basis, and I would encourage any resident in the community that notices any street-light bulb out to contact Hydro or contact the town and have that problem rectified before it's out of control."

Push-button crosswalk at busy intersection

Hydro hasn't given an exact time frame as to when it will be conducting the street-light audit, but Pomeroy hopes it will be soon.

"There was some indication that the audit could be started before the end of the year," he said. "If not, certainly in the new year."

The town is also making improvements to crosswalks at major intersections and high-traffic areas.

"Within the next couple of weeks or so, we anticipate to have a push-button pedestrian crosswalk installed from the hospital to Tim Hortons," Pomeroy said.

It's a fairly busy area, and many drivers don't seem to obey the reduced speed limit.

"That issue really came to light when we had students from Queen of Peace school come to council and raise the issue of increased public safety in our community," Pomeroy said, adding the push-button was the students' idea.

"It was something that was certainly already on council's radar, but to hear it come from the students certainly drove home the message of just how important public safety is in our community."