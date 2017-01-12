A Happy Valley-Goose Bay man who police say struck a 79-year-old with a snowmobile on Wednesday morning has been charged.

RCMP said the 34-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failing to remain at the scene of an accident and breach of court orders.

The driver allegedly struck the 79-year-old pedestrian as he was walking along Hamilton River Road at about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Police allege the driver fled the scene of the accident, but was arrested at a home a short time later.

The pedestrian was brought to hospital, though police have not released the extent of his injuries.

The driver of the snowmobile was scheduled to appear in provincial court in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Thursday afternoon.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP or Crime Stoppers.