Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP are investigating an incident Saturday in which a woman reportedly escaped a vehicle after being held against her will by her husband.

RCMP received a complaint around 12:30 p.m. on March 10 that a Goose Bay woman was being held against her will by her spouse. The area was patrolled extensively but RCMP officers weren't able to locate the couple.

Police received a call around 2:30 p.m. from the alleged victim, who said she had managed to flee the vehicle and was in Churchill Falls, where she was found uninjured.

Israel Perkins, 44, of Happy Valley-Goose Bay was located and arrested with the help of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, according to a news release from the RCMP.

Perkins has been charged with one count each of kidnapping and forcible confinement, and was held in custody for a Sunday morning court appearance.

The investigation is continuing, and other charges are likely, says the release.