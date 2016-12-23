The Cozy Corner restaurant in Happy Valley-Goose Bay is throwing open its doors for turkey dinner on Christmas Day.

"It's for anybody that's in need," owner Michelle Clarke told CBC.

"Seniors that are on their own, anybody that would like to come by and have a Christmas dinner. It's the full meal, desserts afterwards, all the cakes and cookies and stuff. Anybody's welcome that is home alone."

Transportation available

The restaurant will provide transportation for people who can't get there on their own, said Clarke, who doesn't like to see people alone at Christmas.

"It's a time for giving and sharing and people to get together."

It's the first year Clarke has done this, but it's something she's wanted to do for a while and she hopes to make it an annual tradition.

"Christmas can be a lonely time for some people and there are people out there that really need to have people around them, and we're willing to do that this year and see how people like it and how it goes."

Clarke said she also hopes the community will get a sense of just how many homeless people are in the town.

Donations of cash, food and gifts

The dinner will run from noon to 4 p.m., and the lounge will be open with Christmas music and movies playing, said Clarke.

The community has been helping out with donations of cash, food and gifts for the dinner, and volunteers are going to help serve up the meal.

"I'm rather surprised with all the volunteers and people that want to help," she said. "We have a vehicle donated to us so we can pick people up and drop them back off. It's coming together really good, actually. I can't wait. It's really exciting."

She's prepared for 250 guests but isn't sure exactly how many are going to show up.

"If it gets higher than that, I might be in a little bit of trouble, but I can usually work anything out so I'll manage this too," she said, laughing.