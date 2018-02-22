An unsafe interview room in the back of the Happy Valley-Goose Bay provincial court is slowing things down in the second busiest courtroom in the province, according to a local legal aid lawyer.

"I'm not comfortable meeting with clients any longer in that room," said Jonathan Regan, area director for the Happy Valley-Goose Bay legal aid office.

Jonathan Regan is the area director of legal aid in Happy Valley-Goose Bay (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"I've worked in, not every courthouse in the province, but I've worked in a lot of them and there's no official courthouse that I've had greater concern about than the Goose Bay courthouse for that purpose," said Regan, who launched an Occupational Health and Safety complaint last December.

'I'm not comfortable meeting with clients any longer in that room.' - Jonathan Regan

The interview room is used by legal aid lawyers to meet with in-custody clients in a secure area of the courthouse before they appear in court.

Regan said Legal Aid lawyers stopped using the room since early last December, after a client he was meeting with had an outburst.

"I would like to see a better space at provincial court to meet with people," he said.

"A space that lets us efficiently do our work but also keeps us safe and keeps us secure."

'Not an efficient use of the space or the time'

The small triangular room, to which CBC was granted access, has no partition to separate lawyers from their clients, no separate entrances, and no window for a sheriff's officer to keep watch — all things Regan thinks could improve the safety of him and his staff.

Legal aid lawyers have not used this interview room in a secure area of the provincial courthouse since there was an "outburst" from an in-custody client last December. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"[The person we are meeting with] is someone who ... is often newly in custody," Regan said. "We have clientele who struggle with addictions issues, mental health issues. People aren't always in a stable place when they're in that room meeting with their lawyer."

Regan said they sometimes speak on the phone with clients when they are still in RCMP custody, before coming to the courthouse.

In other cases sheriff's officers will find different rooms in the courthouse to hold meetings, including courtrooms with a sheriff keeping watch through a window in the door.

"The courtroom is supposed to be used as a courtroom to hold court and if we're having to take breaks from court to meet with clients, that's not an efficient use of the space or the time," Regan said.

Regan says it's at the sheriff's discretion, but sometimes lawyers to meet with their clients in an empty courtroom while an officer keeps watch through the window. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Other than the initial complaint in December, Regan said he has raised his concerns to the provincial director of legal aid, who he said has spoken with senior administration at the provincial court about the issue.

"I didn't think it would be this long without moving forward in some way," he said.

"We're still in a situation where we're trying to find ad hoc ways of meeting with clients who are in custody."

Figuring out a solution

"Happy Valley-Goose Bay is an extremely busy provincial court and there's no way that we can be using court rooms to be having these types of meetings," justice and public safety minister Andrew Parsons said. "That is going to delay the system."

Andrew Parsons is the attorney general and minister of justice for Newfoundland and Labrador. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Remedies were put in place after the department became aware of last December's incident, Parsons said, including a phone system allowing lawyers to speak with clients from a secure place.

'We have to figure out a solution whereby we can have safe spaces to work in.' - Andrew Parsons

But the justice department said it was unaware that legal aid was not satisfied with the system until CBC brought the concerns to them this week.

"It's hard to fix a problem you're not being told about," Parsons said.

The justice department said it met with legal aid to discuss the concerns following CBC's inquiries into the matter and will be meeting with them again in the coming days to find a solution.

"Obviously we know that there won't be a new courtroom there tomorrow," Parsons said.

"That's not going to happen so we have to figure out a solution whereby we can have safe spaces to work in."