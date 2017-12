A Happy Valley-Goose Bay man has been charged in a child pornography investigation.

The 36-year-old man was charged Wednesday after being arrested by members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of Newfoundland and Labrador (CFSEU-NL).

He's scheduled to appear in provincial court Jan. 22 in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on two charges of possession and transmission of child pornography, according to a press release from the unit.

The release says the investigation began in October 2016.