One of the men accused in the death of teenager Hannah Thorne on a highway near New Harbour, Trinity Bay more than 14 months ago has pleaded guilty, while the case against a co-accused took a twist Monday.

Brian Robert King, 32, of Bay Roberts entered guilty pleas to charges of street racing and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm during an appearance at provincial court in Harbour Grace.

Four other charges, including criminal negligence causing death, were not dealt with, suggesting they may be withdrawn as part of a plea bargain when the matter is back before a judge on Oct. 5.

Eighteen-year-old Hannah Thorne of New Harbour was killed 14 months ago during a collision on Route 73, a highway better known as the New Harbour Barrens. (Facebook)

King was at the wheel of a Ford F-150 pickup truck when it collided head-on at high speed with a much smaller Hyundai car on Route 73 — better known as the New Harbour Barrens — on the afternoon of July 7, 2016.

Thorne was in the passenger seat, and died in the crash. Her elderly grandmother, Gertie Thorne, was at the wheel and was seriously injured.

Steven Mercer facing 14 charges

It's alleged King was street racing with Steven Ryan Mercer, 30, of Upper Island Cove at the time.

Sources say Mercer was ahead of King in the oncoming lane, and swerved to avoid a collision at the last second, while King's truck drove head-on into the Hyundai, resulting in a violent explosion of steel, glass and broken bodies.

Mercer has entered not guilty pleas to 14 charges and was scheduled to go to trial in Harbour Grace on Oct. 2.

However, that plan was derailed Monday after he elected trial at Supreme Court.

As for King, he will be back in provincial court on Oct. 5 for a reading of the facts in the case, and once again on Nov. 16 for a pre-sentence report.