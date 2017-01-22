Jeremy Lemoine transformed his garage into a workshop where he makes drums for his business Lemoine Percussion. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Electrician Jeremy Lemoine has found himself a new pastime when he's home from work rotations — making drums out of his workshop in his garage in Massey Drive, just outside Corner Brook.

Lemoine, who started out playing guitar in bands while he was in high school, discovered a few years later that he would rather be behind a drum kit.

Jeremy Lemoine makes drums out of his garage in Massey Drive pic.twitter.com/qKDJFVa5AZ — @garyakmoore

A passionate music lover, Lemoine didn't see himself making a career out of being a beat-keeper, so making them is the next best thing.

"There wasn't much out there for custom drum shops and stuff like that," Lemoine said in an interview.

"So I figured I'd make one for myself and it blasted from there pretty much."

Jeremy Lemoine says he can make a drum in about a day and half. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Though Lemoine admits he's still learning, initially picking up the craft was not hard.

"Growing up I've always been messing around with stuff, tinkering with stuff," he told the Corner Brook Morning Show.

To get started, Lemoine did some basic research, watched videos of other people making drums on YouTube, and ran with it from there.

Jeremy Lemoine holds up a drum that's just finished being glued together. (Gary Moore/CBC)

The drums Lemoine crafts are known as stave drums, which means they're built by gluing pieces of beveled edged wood together into a circle.

Once the drum is made, Lemoine polishes the outside with a stain colour and assembles the hardware to complete the drum.

Just want to bang on the drum all day

Lemoine started out making drums as a pastime when he's home from work stints. Now he's transformed his garage into his workshop for his business Lemoine Percussion.

So far he's built only snare drums, but is looking to start making all types of drums to make a full drum kit.

"There's no total amount of snare drums a drummer can have," Lemoine chuckled. .

"I would like to eventually pursue a career with it."

Jeremy Lemoine has made six snare drums to date and hopes to start working on full drum kits in the near future. (Gary Moore/CBC)

One of the drums he's working on now is for Hey Rosetta! drummer Phil Maloney, which excites Lemoine.

"Anyone playing something that I made — that's wicked."