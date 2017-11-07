You could say there's a rash of hand, foot and mouth disease in the province with more than twice as many cases of the infection reported this year than in 2016.

Health officials say last year at this time about 88 cases of the infectious Coxsackie virus were reported across Newfoundland and Labrador. This year 196 cases have been reported as of early November.

It's not clear why there has been a more than 120 per cent increase but the province's medical officer of health offered one theory.

"Over a few years you would generally expect more susceptible children to be available to be infected so it would probably be a cycle over three to five years. A large number this year, fewer next year. A different scenario in a couple of years time," said Dr. David Allison.

A child exposed to the virus this year will have some immunity to it next year if the strain of the virus hasn't changed.

But the bad news is that because the virus does change over time, having had the virus once doesn't mean you are immune to it later in life.

Hand, foot and mouth disease commonly spreads in daycare facilities but adults can also become infected with the Coxsackle virus that causes the condition.

Rash and other symptoms

The virus commonly affects children under 10 but adults can become infected and symptomatic.

"Adults are probably more able to express their symptoms. I know of one adult who had some symptoms complained about the itching of the rash," said Allison.

"If it happens to affect the mouth, you might have quite a sore throat or sore mouth. But an infant or a small child won't necessarily be able to express those concerns."

Symptoms of the disease can vary from person to person but may include: a fever, loss of appetite and sores in the mouth and throat. A skin rash that:starts as small red dots, may turn into bumps or blisters. As the name of the disease suggests that rash tends to appear on the palms of the hands, soles of the feet and buttocks

No known cure

Health officials say symptoms of the disease can last seven to 10 days and because it is caused by a virus, antibiotics aren't effective as a treatment.

Health officials say hand washing is the best way to prevent the virus's spread. They also recommend avoiding close contact, not sharing eating utensils or cups and cleaning toys or other surfaces that may be contaminated.

Daycares and schools ask parents to keep infected children home while they are sick with hand foot and mouth disease.