Skip to Main Content
Fatality reported in 2-car crash in Cowan Heights

Notifications

Fatality reported in 2-car crash in Cowan Heights

A two-vehicle collision in a west end neighbourhood of St. John's sent several people to hospital late Friday night.

Tarp placed over one of the vehicles; police have not released details

Lisa Gushue · CBC News ·
Emergency crews responded late Friday to a two-vehicle crash scene on Canada Drive and Hamlyn Road. (Arthur Craig Green)

Several people were taken to hospital Friday night, following a serious two-vehicle collision in the west end of St. John's that is believed to have claimed a life. 

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are not confirming that the crash, which took place around 10:15 p.m. at a busy intersection in Cowan Heights, involved a fatality. 

A tarp was later placed over one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Police have not released any details as to what happened. 

Witnesses told CBC one vehicle crashed into a fence on the west side of Hamlyn Road, while the other car landed in a driveway on Canada Drive.

Emergency responders remained on the scene for some time. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary had blocked traffic to allow crews to do their work safely. 

Snow was falling in St. John's Friday night, when two vehicles collided at a busy Cowan Heights intersection. (Marilyn Boone/CBC)

With files from Ryan Cooke and Marilyn Boone

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us