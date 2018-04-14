Fatality reported in 2-car crash in Cowan Heights

Several people were taken to hospital Friday night, following a serious two-vehicle collision in the west end of St. John's that is believed to have claimed a life.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are not confirming that the crash, which took place around 10:15 p.m. at a busy intersection in Cowan Heights, involved a fatality.

A tarp was later placed over one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Police have not released any details as to what happened.

Nasty collision at the corner of Hamlyn and Canada Drive. Lots of police on scene. Whole area is shut down. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/edEVALYHTD">pic.twitter.com/edEVALYHTD</a> —@ryancookeNL

Witnesses told CBC one vehicle crashed into a fence on the west side of Hamlyn Road, while the other car landed in a driveway on Canada Drive.

Emergency responders remained on the scene for some time. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary had blocked traffic to allow crews to do their work safely.