The people who wore offensive costumes should have to undergo diversity training and apologize, according to a director of the Public Service Alliance of Canada.

"This is a completely unacceptable, racist act," says Chris Lansdell, the union's director for racially visible members, Atlantic region.

"[My reaction] goes from shock to disgust to confusion. And there is a whole bunch of anger mixed in as well. That this should come from a public agency, a law enforcement group, in today's environment, it just blows the mind," he said.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run Newfoundland and Labrador (NL LETR), which is comprised of a "multitude of service agencies," held a Halloween dance Saturday in support of Special Olympics NL.

The next day several photos were uploaded to the group's Facebook page, including images of a cowboy, an Indigenous woman, and a sheik.

Another group wore tribe-like costumes with blackface.

Lansdell said it's unbelievable people donned those costumes.

"Just because it doesn't offend you .... doesn't mean that it's not offensive," he said.

One of the photos posted on the Law Enforcement Torch Run Newfoundland and Labrador Facebook page shows a group dressed in tribal-like clothing and blackface. (Ishmael N. Daro/BuzzFeed )

"If you want to respect people and show cultural diversity, do some research, find people that you respect — who are people of colour, Indigenous people — do some research and dress as them. Don't use blackface, don't pretend that you're representing a tribe."

Wants training, apology

On Tuesday, the director of NL LETR said "it was not our intention to offend anyone in any way but to celebrate diversity."

'In today's environment, it just blows the mind.' - Chris Lansdell, PSAC

Lansdell said that just isn't good enough.

"The point is — especially from law enforcement, they should know this — if I don't intend to speed but I am breaking the speed limit, I'm still getting a ticket. If you don't intend to offend someone and you do offend them, then something needs to be done about that," he said.

Lansdell said that doesn't mean people should lose their jobs over the incident, but there should be cultural sensitivity training, as part of a bigger mea culpa.

"Just apologize. Say to people of colour and Indigenous people, 'This isn't good enough, it won't happen again, we're sorry.'"