Catch of the day: Harbour Breton fishermen haul in 285-pound halibut

Eddie and Edward Baker had their lines out for cod when this 285-pound halibut took the bait. (Submitted)

How many chips do you need for 285 pounds of fish?

Eddie Baker and his father Edward Baker were out fishing for cod Monday in his 36-foot trawler when something a lot bigger showed up.

"I feel a big pluck on the line coming on the line there and I told my father, I said, 'I think there's something big coming on line,' and it was only about a minute afterwards I seen this big halibut coming," Eddie Baker told CBC on Thursday.

He and his father were fishing about two and a half hours west of Harbour Breton along the south coast.

"The only thing I was thinking about was getting it aboard the boat, because it was a big fish," said Baker. The halibut's round weight — before any processing or removal of any part — was 285 pounds, with a dressed weight of 230.

"I put me hand in his gill with the hook in — Father had the hook into him and I had my hand in his gill and we took him on board on the side."

Baker says it's the biggest halibut he's ever caught — and with a single fish he hit the daily bycatch limit of 200 pounds — and they'll get about $1,500 for it from the buyer.

Not a bad catch, he said.

"Not for one fish."