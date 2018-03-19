Haircuts for Hope: Barbers, hairdressers volunteer services for those who need it

Hair stylists and barbers across St. John's banded together on Monday night to offer free haircuts to anyone who was in need.

Karen Butt was more than happy to take them up on their offer and get a free new do from stylist Lauren Noftle.

"I'm home with three kids right now," Butt said. "This is really, really helpful. I don't go to a salon very often. I cut my own hair."

This is the second year for the event, which started modestly and focused mainly on homeless shelters the first time around.

Jeff Hillyard is a member of the Bearded Villains, the group that organized the event on Monday. (CBC)

The event at the Cochrane Centre was organized by the Bearded Villains, an organization of socially conscious men with beards, namely local member Jeff Hillyard.

This year, they put the word out on social media and saw the popularity rise.

Anyone welcome

While it was initially supposed to be for men and boys, they heard from several hair stylists who wanted to donate their time for women as well.

Haircuts are a big luxury for most people. This is a great opportunity to let other people enjoy that. - Lauren Noftle

The response from local salons and barber shops was swift and appreciated, Hillyard said.

And the gesture wasn't lost on people like Karen Butt, either.

"I think it's awesome," she said. "People taking up their time to just come and give free haircuts, I think it is really awesome."

For Noftle, who runs Flhair by Lauren, it was nice to give back to the community and lend a helping hand.

"Haircuts are a big luxury for most people," she said. "This is a great opportunity to let other people enjoy that."

Lauren Noftle, owner of Flhair by Lauren, gives a free haircut at Haircuts for Hope in the Cochrane Centre on Monday. (Lauren Noftle)

Hillyard will never forget a moment from the first Haircuts for Hope, when a man told them it was his first haircut in more than 20 years.

"I never really thought about that when we first organized it," he said.

"Myself, like most people, I can go out every four weeks and get a haircut. It's no big deal. But for others, it's not the case."