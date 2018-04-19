Hagan's Hospitality Home destroyed by fire on Southern Shore

A fire destroyed a Bed and Breakfast on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula Wednesday.

Ferryland fire chief Algy Winsor confirmed his department responded to Hagan's Hospitality Home around noon, on Route 10 near Aquaforte.

Winsor said crews put out a fire in the kitchen, checked to make sure the fire hadn't spread and then left.

Then two hours later, according to Winsor, they were called back to the home and it was completely on fire.

Police are investigating.