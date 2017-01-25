It's a house that suits its owners, right down to the address: 1 Hope Street, Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Ever since work began on the house, built by Habitat for Humanity NL, Tony Cullen and Patricia Maloney have been filled with hope for their future — and their children's futures.

"I've lived in apartments my whole life," Maloney said, holding back tears. "And to know I can finally move in and give my children that — words can't describe it."

Maloney and Cullen have two children: Catherine, 18, and Alex, 13. Maloney says Catherine has moved "12 to 14 times" since she was born. Renting means moving a lot.

The family's last apartment cost an untenable $1,560 a month. Both Maloney and Cullen have steady jobs at the Labrador Friendship Centre: she works in community outreach and he works in security. Still, paying rent meant sacrificing other things.

Patricia Maloney, Tony Cullen and their 2 kids are the 1st family in Happy Valley-Goose Bay to move in to a Habitat for Humanity home #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/GTvqeYqNoV — @baileywhite

It wasn't until the couple's boss, Jennifer Hefler-Elson, suggested Habitat for Humanity that they applied.

"The process seemed too daunting," Maloney said, but Hefler-Elson offered to help them fill out the application.

"I knew it was going to be a done deal, because Jen don't let up," Cullen laughed. "Within that week it was all taken care of."

Maloney called the Habitat office in St. John's dozens of times hoping for some news, but when they finally got word it was Cullen who took the call.

It was the end of a work day and the pair were headed home. They stopped at a grocery store to pick up something for supper. Maloney went in while Cullen waited in the car. That's when the phone rang.

"I was sitting in the car crying, and she's in the store," Cullen said.

"She got in the car and I couldn't wait to tell her."

Like all Habitat partner families, Cullen and Maloney then got to work.

New opportunities

Their new house would be more affordable, but not free. Instead of a down payment Habitat families pay "sweat equity." In other words, they help in construction. The provincial and federal governments chip in money and local businesses help with the build.

The family will still have to pay a mortgage, but it's less than what they paid to rent. That's meant big changes.

Cullen and Maloney's new three-bedroom house is on the corner of Hope Street in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Bailey White/CBC)

Daughter Catherine is away at school, studying to be a veterinary assistant, something Maloney said the family wouldn't have been able to afford just a year ago.

"Our daughter is out in St. John's excelling, and it means so much," she said.

"She's loving it and enjoying it, and she misses home for sure, but to know that she's got that opportunity, to follow her dreams and it's because of this house."

Alex too, Maloney said, seems changed since they moved in. He has pride in his home and he knows his room will always be his.

Cullen said it's been emotional for the entire family, but particularly his spouse, who says she's never moving again.

"Any mom wants to have a home for her children," he said. "If the kid is happy, she's happy and I've never seen them happier."