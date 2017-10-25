A man and a woman in Corner Brook are facing charges after a gun was fired during a disturbance early Wednesday morning.

The RNC were called to a home in the Clarence Street area of Humbermouth shortly after midnight. Police said the woman fired a handgun during a dispute. The man was injured, but not by the gunshot.

The 31-year-old woman has been charged with assault, careless use of a firearm and possession of a restricted weapon.

The 30-year-old man has been charged with unsafe storage of a weapon.

Police remained at the scene overnight and a spokesman said the investigation would continue Wednesday.