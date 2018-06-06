4 handguns stolen from Gander home during break-in

Police in Gander are looking for help finding out who may have stolen four guns from a home.

According to the RCMP, someone broke into a house on Memorial Drive sometime between noon Thursday and early morning Saturday while the homeowner was out of town.

The culprits got away with some items, including four handguns.

Police have not said if they believe there is a risk to the public, and are asking anyone with information to call Gander RCMP at 709-256-6941 or by calling Crime Stoppers.

