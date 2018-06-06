Skip to Main Content
4 handguns stolen from Gander home during break-in

Police in Gander are looking for help finding out who may have stolen four guns from a home.

RCMP looking for information on break-in, theft on Memorial Drive while owner was away

RCMP are looking for the culprits in an early morning break-in and robbery in Gander on Saturday where four guns were taken. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Police in Gander are looking for help finding out who may have stolen four guns from a home.

According to the RCMP, someone broke into a house on Memorial Drive sometime between noon Thursday and early morning Saturday while the homeowner was out of town.

The culprits got away with some items, including four handguns.

Police have not said if they believe there is a risk to the public, and are asking anyone with information to call Gander RCMP at 709-256-6941 or by calling Crime Stoppers.

