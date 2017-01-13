Royal Newfoundland Constabulary K-9 Services dog Gunner helped catch a break and enter suspect and a teen who ran from police after allegedly stealing a car Thursday night.

The first incident was a break and enter in the east end of St. John's around 11 p.m.

Police got a call that someone was in the process of breaking into a vacant home. When they arrived, the 19-year-old suspect ran away.

That's when officers called in Gunner to help conduct a search.

Gunner, along with Const. Kennedy, tracked down the suspect and arrested him.

The teen, who is from St. John's, is set to appear in court on Friday.

Stolen vehicle

The RNC then apprehended an alleged car thief with the help of Gunner, close to midnight Thursday.

Patrol services tried to stop a vehicle on Empire Avenue in St. John's, but the driver evaded police.

Officers determined the car was stolen from the downtown area, and it was located a short time later on Redmond's Road, off Old Pennywell Road in the west end of the city.

Once again Gunner and Cst. Kennedy were called in, and after a search found the 17-year-old male driver, who police say is from St. John's.

He was arrested and is being held for youth court on Friday.

The teen is charged with flight from police, dangerous driving, possession of stolen property, breach of court orders and driving without a license.