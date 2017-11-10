City Wide Taxi owner Peter Gulliver has been found guilty of uttering threats, but not guilty of robbery, after a one-day trial at provincial court in St. John's.

Gulliver received a suspended sentence and three months probation after being convicted of uttering threats.

Judge Colin Flynn rendered the verdict on Thursday.

Gulliver, 58, had been charged in relation to an incident last July in Paradise.

It involved a dispute Gulliver had with a company there, Canadian Energy, over a motorcycle battery.