Marble Mountain's ski patrol hopes to see a huge crowd at the resort on Saturday, as it attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the most snow angels at the same time in multiple locations.

At exactly 2:30 pm NT, volunteers at Marble Mountain in Steady Brook, Newfoundland, and 100 other ski resorts across the country will fall back in the snow and simultaneously spread their snowy wings in a country-wide effort.

It takes a lof of angels — "15,851 is the current record," said local ski patrol coordinator Tara Noseworthy. "So we're aiming for 15,852."

Round 2

This is the second year ski resorts across the country have tried to break the snow angel record. Noseworthy said last year about 9,000 snow angels were made at the same time across the country.

In 2016, about 40 volunteers showed up at Marble Mountain to help make snow angels. (Tara Noseworthy)

Noseworthy hopes to double Marble Mountain's volunteers this time around and considering there are more resorts on board this year, she said she's optimistic.

Stay safe and have fun

While making snow angels is a great way to spend a snowy Saturday afternoon, Noseworthy said the whole event is symbolic of the work ski patrol does.

Equipped with advanced first aid and trained to deal with everything from a sprained wrist to a spine injury, Noseworthy said they're "Canada's guardians on the snow."

As enforcers of the Alpine responsibility code, Noseworthy said they just want people to be safe and enjoy their time on the slopes.

"We love snow just as much as everybody else."