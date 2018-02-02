For some us winter feels like a marathon — a long, cold, snowy and damp trek with many peaks and valleys.

If you're one of these people, you may take some satisfaction in the fact that we've hit the halfway point of the "winter season." If you're someone who loves winter, well, you have half a season to get out and enjoy it — if the weather will cooperate.

While technically winter began on December 21 and will end on March 20, we all know that in Newfoundland and Labrador the darker and colder days begin in November and continue right through April — and some years, into May.

The annual average daily temperatures across the province generally bottom out after January 15, then begin to rebound in early February. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

If we envision the cold season as November through April, then the start of February is the halfway point. Climatologically speaking, this lines up. If you look at when temperatures have bottomed out over the past 30 years across N.L., it's right about now.

Welcome to February!

For a short month, we'll certainly gain a lot of daylight over the next 28 days! ☀️#nlwx #nltraffic pic.twitter.com/ytA6w378at — @ryansnoddon

The winter has certainly been notable so far, with warmer-than-average temperatures and a lack of snow in both eastern and central Newfoundland, especially in January.

Even in the west, winter has had a tough time "sticking" around. Stephenville has recorded nine feet of snow since November. However, the snow on the ground has peaked at just two feet, thanks to frequent warm-ups and rainfall.

So far this season, snowfall amounts are lower than average in St. John's and Gander, but higher in Stephenville and Labrador. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

In Labrador, there's been no shortage of snow falling and staying. Nowhere has this been more true than western Labrador, but unfortunately snowfall data is no longer recorded there by Environment Canada.

The snow banks in Western Labrador continue to grow. (Provided by Sandra Bull)

So what does the second half of winter look like?

In terms of our temperature roller-coaster of warm-ups and then freeze-ups, February is picking up right where January left off.

The warm-up today turns to a cool-down this weekend, followed by yet another snow-to-rain warm-up early next week. As of now, forecast models are projecting yet another mild push, with rain for Newfoundland late next week as well. There's more cold and more snow on the menu for Labrador next week.

The European model temperature anomalies across NL for next week shows more above-average temperatures are expected for Newfoundland, and average-to below-average in Labrador. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Beyond that however, there are signs that an area of cold air sinking out of the Arctic and into North America will wander eastward, and into Atlantic Canada as well.

Winter lovers will be happy to hear that average to even below-average temperatures are currently projected for the second half of February across most of the province.

Environment Canada's Global Ensemble Prediction System temperature anomalies forecast for February. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

It goes without saying that for the months of March, April, and May, we're really wandering into "take this with a grain of salt" territory. That said, it's always fun to look ahead.

As of now, Environment Canada's seasonal prediction system is signalling colder-than-normal temperatures across Labrador, and into western and central Newfoundland, with near-average temperatures for southeastern Newfoundland.

Environment Canada’s seasonal prediction system forecast for March, April, and May. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

So while winter has been milder and less snowy than average so far for Newfoundland, perhaps we will have to pay the piper here in the home stretch. Or perhaps not. Remember, grain-of-salt territory.

I think either way, with half a winter left to go in this province, it's safe to say we're in for at least a few more big blasts of snow with some bouts of bone-chilling cold.

