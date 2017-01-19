A woman from western Newfoundland is calling for better snowclearing after coming across several stuck transport trucks near Gros Morne National Park.

Ashley Caines said it was hard enough for her 4-wheel drive to get through last week's snow build up in the Southeast Hills, but even harder for a trucker she met along the way.

"His nerves were gone," she said "[He was] very very stuck. He couldn't go forwards, he couldn't go backwards. He couldn't get going with all the weight. He kept sliding back towards the ditch."

Caines said there were six or seven trucks at the bottom of a hill trying to get up and another three or four at the top waiting to go down.

"When we got to the bottom, finally, we saw the plow trying to clean up around the first lot of transport trucks at the bottom of the hill trying to come up," she said.

transport trucks stuck near Gros Morne1:16

The man who flagged Caines down said he had been stuck there for three hours.

"You could see how the snow had built up around these transport trucks so much. I mean, like, it was crazy," Caines told the Corner Brook Morning Show on Thursday.

"At least the police should have been there — something — with all those big 18-wheelers on one side and when we did get to the bottom there was only one side of the road cleared."

Always a need

Caines, who lives in Portland Creek on the Northern Peninsula, said there has always been a need for more snowclearing in the Southeast Hills and that truck drivers provide an essential service delivering necessities to small communities.

A snow-covered TCH near Corner Brook in early January drew complaints from drivers. (Donnie O'Keefe/Twitter)

"These men risk their lives in making a livelihood and our tax dollars are supposed to be paying for this stuff so they should at least be safe on the roads when they have to work for a living," she said,

"The least the government can do is try and protect these truckers in bad places like this."