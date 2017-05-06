Erosion and safety concerns are among the reasons why some popular hiking trails in Gros Morne National Park are getting a revitalization.

"People can trip. We've also run into some situations where the trail is becoming more difficult to follow," says Rob Hingston, with Gros Morne National Park.

New designs are in the works for parts of Green Gardens, Gros Morne Mountain and the Lookout trails which will include changing some of the routes that hikers have known for years.

New and improved

Originally, the trails were designed to make the shortest route up and down the slope, but that direct alignment has led to erosion over the years. Hingston said.

A scenic coastal view from Green Gardens in Gros Morne. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Now, trail designers are planning to use a contour method which means routing the trails across the side of the hill instead of straight up and down.

"It's going to make more gentle grades and climbs. So that's going to be better for hiking," said Hingston.

Safety first

Some of the biggest changes coming are the indefinite closure of a large portion of the coastal section of Green Gardens and the Wallace Brook trail.

"Just through natural erosion, we no longer have a safe and reliable hiking route through there," Hingston said.

He realizes this may disappoint hikers and is hoping to come up with a solution.

This map depicts what the Green Garden trail will look like this summer, once a portion of it is closed. (Submitted/Gros Morne National Park)

"We are looking at exploring other options of how we can create a looped trail back and reopen up some sections of that coastal area, but for now, in the interest of public safety, we have to close them."

Early spring hikers will notice some flags marking some of the new designs, which were done by a trail designer last fall. Work on the Lookout trail should be completed by the fall, while upgrades to the Green Gardens trail are slated to begin this season, said Hingston.