Stranded hikers airlifted from Gros Morne Mountain

Two hikers — one of them reportedly injured — have been airlifted from Gros Morne Mountain after getting stranded on Easter Sunday.

Rocky Harbour RCMP issued a press release Tuesday that said they received a report around 6 p.m. on April 1 of two stranded hikers in Gros Morne National Park, in western Newfoundland.

Ground search and rescue units from Deer Lake and Bonne Bay, along with crews from Parks Canada, were able to reach the hikers overnight, and 103 Search and Rescue Squadron from Gander airlifted the hikers out Monday afternoon.

They were taken to Western Memorial Regional Hospital in Corner Brook. Police said the extent of the hiker's injuries was not known.