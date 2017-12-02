As if the CFL's Grey Cup game wasn't entertaining enough to watch, people in Corner Brook had something extra to cheer for as the Toronto Argonauts upset the Calgary Stampeders.

That's because Argos rookie offensive lineman Chris Kolankowski has ties to the western Newfoundland city.

Kolankowski's mom, Debbie, grew up in Corner Brook and still has family and friends there.

"We go back every once and a while for family reunions and all that," Kolankowski told CBC News.

The Toronto Argonauts run on the field before the start of the Canadian Football League's 105th Grey Cup championship game against the Calgary Stampeders in Ottawa on Nov. 26. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

Kolankowski was on the field for the final two snaps of the game as the Argos took a knee to run out the clock after an end-zone interception sealed the victory.

Although Kolankowski has never lived in Corner Brook, he says he still has a lot of family in the city and has visited the area quite a few times over the years.

Newfoundland proud

The offensive lineman says he knew his Newfoundland family was cheering for him just based on the number of texts he received after the game.

"It's pretty special that everyone was able to enjoy it."

Kolankowski's parents were in the stands for the game — and says they were proud to be there.

"They went to the game obviously, the post-game party and the changeroom after … it was good that they were able to enjoy it with me."

Kolankowski says it's been a while since he was last in Corner Brook but he enjoys visiting the city.

His aunt and uncle live on the same property that his mom did when she was growing up.

One of Kolankowski's favourite things to do when he visits is go to their house.

"The view is just unbelievable, overlooking the harbour."

Kolankowski says he planning to come back next year for a family wedding.