There's no fitness test, but students at Memorial University's Grenfell Campus library in Corner Brook can burn calories when they burn the midnight oil — thanks to the addition of a new stationary bicycle desk.

The bike — which is similar to those at a gym — has an adjustable flat top desk for students to lay out papers, books or computers while they cram a workout into a study session.

Librarian Louise McGillis said the bike is part of a holistic approach to help students with their well-being.

"We just want to make sure that they have a really good experience and that we can reduce their anxieties and stress in the ways that we can help out," said McGillis.

Louise McGillis showed me the new bicycle desk at the @librarygrenfell pic.twitter.com/s9gXw1SiKW — @garyakmoore

Students can choose a tension on the bike to determine how hard they pedal. The bike also tracks distance and calories burned during the workout.

It's also in a quiet area, away from other study zones.

"We've put it in a big window, so that you can look out the window. Maybe you're thinking of a paper you're going to write and you're trying to get an idea going so you can just pedal and think, and it's nice to have some bright light while you're doing that," said McGillis.

The desk is designed to give students study space while getting a workout. (Gary Moore/CBC)

In recent years, the library has made several changes to put a focus on student wellness. It's installed happy lights — which are designed to provide sunlight to combat seasonal affective disorder. The campus also brings therapeutic pets to the library during exam time.

Students at Grenfell can reserve the bike through the library's online system.