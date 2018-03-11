Brad Gushue has a shot at the Brier title tonight, but Greg Smith is the Newfoundland and Labrador skip who already has an award in hand: the Ross Hartstone Sportsmanship Award.

Smith, competing in his first Brier this week as the skip of the rookie Newfoundland and Labrador team, was chosen for the award, announced Saturday at the 2018 Tim Hortons Brier in Regina.

Smith reacts to a replay, on the overhead TV screen, of his on ice behavior as they play Team Yukon at the Tim Hortons Brier curling championship at the Brandt Centre in Regina on Monday. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

The Ross Harstone Trophy is presented every year to the player chosen by his fellow curlers as best representing Canadian curling icon Harstone's passion for the game and sportsmanlike ideals.

The N.L. skip, the youngest at this year's Brier at 21, has been an audience favourite this week.

Despite beheading a broom in frustration after a missed shot cost him the game Saturday night. Greg Smith of Newfoundland-Labrador has #Brier2018 crowd eating out of palm of his hand. He's loud, charasmatic and just plain fun to watch. And the 21-year-old skip can make shots. — @WFPJasonBell

Gushue, competing as Team Canada thanks to his team's Brier win at home in St. John's last year, received an award of his own on Saturday: First Team All-Stars thanks to Team Gushue's high shooting percentage during the tournament.

Team Gushue will play for a second consecutive Brier championship, against Team Alberta, tonight at 9:30 pm NT.