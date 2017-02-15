With the Greenbelt Tennis Club's "bubble" collapsing under the weight of this week's stormy weather, St. John's-area players are out of luck for at least a month.

Derrick Rowe, treasurer of the non-profit club's board, told CBC's On the Go that the weight of the snow was too much for the dome that covers the only indoor tennis facility in Newfoundland.

'We're hopeful that the damage is just the tear and we haven't hurt any of the other equipment.' - Derrick Rowe

"The snow accumulated in the second storm on the side of the bubble, mostly where it's connected to the building, and the weight became too much and the unit separated from the side of the building," he said.

Once that happens, the tent goes down, because it's held up by air pressure from the inside.

Rowe said the club doesn't yet know the extent of the damage.

"We haven't been able to get inside yet," he said. "We need to get some of the snow off it and get a further assessment."

"But it's pretty serious, and the dome will be down for four to six weeks likely … We're hopeful that the damage is just the tear and we haven't hurt any of the other equipment."

Used by provincial juniors and adult players

The club is used by about 120 young players for provincial training and after-school programs, as well as adult players.

This isn't the first time the dome has collapsed due to the weather, said Rowe, and the club may want to consider a redesign of the facility.

"This is a bit of a unique design, the way the bubble is connected to the building," he said. "That has been the source of the problem in the past."

"I think when we revisit this thing, we need to look at the design and the way we actually have the structure connected, for our conditions here in Newfoundland."

In the meantime, tennis enthusiasts are out of luck, said Rowe.

"This is the only indoor facility in Newfoundland, really."