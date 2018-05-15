You like cheap books? There's 70,000 at the Great Big Book Sale

Five years ago, Joyce Noseworthy thought there was a chance the Canadian Federation of University Women's Great Big Book Sale in St. John's might stop growing.

Devices like Kindles, Kobos and iPads were becoming more popular and it seemed like the era of physical books might slowly be on the way out.

But it doesn't seem like that tide is turning anytime soon — this year the sale has had its largest inventory yet.

Just how many books? More than 70,000 of them. Books by Ernest Hemingway, Sylvia Plath, and Oscar Wilde were among the books for sale in the Classics section. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

"We have books of all types, all genres: fiction, non-fiction, adult books, children books, foreign language books, English books … you name it, we have it," said Noseworthy, the president of the CFUW-NL.

On Monday evening, hundreds of book lovers made their way to the RE/MAX Centre, tote bags and moving boxes in tow.

Proceeds from the sale go toward scholarships for women in Newfoundland and Labrador, GED programs, and community groups.

A mother and her son marvel at the selection of kids books for sale. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

Massive lineup to get in

Before the sale even opened, a line snaked around the building, as bibliophiles clamoured for their chance to get first pick at the litter.

"I'm a very avid reader. It's one of my greatest pleasures in my life and this is just such a good opportunity," said Adrice King, who has been coming since the very first book sale.

Carmel Gosse and Bernice Robbins were lined up outside the RE/MAX Centre on Monday night. (Andrew Sampson/CBC) For Carmel Gosse and Bernice Robbins, coming to the sale is also an annual tradition.

"We've read everything we have around us, and we've exchanged all the books we have, and now we're hoping to get some new ones," said Robbins.

Jennifer Homan sits with three full bags of books she found at the sale. She says one of her favourite authors is J.R.R. Tolkien. (Andrew Sampson/CBC) Inside, the vibe was chaotic, as the crowd dispersed, and the smell of turning pages enveloped the room. Morganne Newhook, 18, came in with two bags, and after a half hour or so, both were already full with more than 50 books.

"I found some good stuff, I'm looking for some true crime, looking for some rocks and minerals, lots of good finds," she said.

Morganne Newhook (centre) looks to find some hidden gems. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

Judging by the number of people juggling two armfuls of books at the sale, her plan off attack seemed to be shared by many.

"I'll look through them when I'm done."

Books by local authors, of all kinds, are a favourite at the annual sale. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

The book sale continues through Wednesday, at which point all books remaining will be free for the taking from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.