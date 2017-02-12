Shoppers at the Avalon Mall in St. John's were hit by a flash mob performance on Saturday by the Prince of Wales Collegiate students starring in Grease, which takes the stage later this month.

Several dozen teens appear to be just milling about the lower level of the mall before suddenly breaking into song and dance.

Terry Howlett, the musical director at Prince of Wales Collegiate, said the sneak-peak performance involving 50 students was a hit.

"They were actually pretty charged up and excited about doing it," he said.

Howlett said the school has been putting on a musical every two years since 2000, but this is the first time they initiated a flash mob to highlight it.

"I thought they did a perfect job and I'm quite proud of what they did."

Grease opens at the Arts and Culture Centre in St. John's on Feb. 23.