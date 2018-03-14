A St. John's man well-known to the courts is back in custody after being accused in a bizarre case of assault with a weapon.
- Grant Tapper, with history of violence, facing new assault charges
Grant Tapper, 32, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a woman with a coffee table.
He is also accused of threatening to kill or harm the woman's pet and with breaching his probation.
Tapper is due back in court Thursday for a bail hearing.
His criminal record dates back to 2006 and includes convictions for a variety of offences including aggravated assault and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.