A St. John's man well-known to the courts is back in custody after being accused in a bizarre case of assault with a weapon.

Grant Tapper, 32, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a woman with a coffee table.

He is also accused of threatening to kill or harm the woman's pet and with breaching his probation.

Tapper is due back in court Thursday for a bail hearing.

His criminal record dates back to 2006 and includes convictions for a variety of offences including aggravated assault and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.