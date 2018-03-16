Conception Bay South just hit a Grand Slam.

The town's arena will host the Boost National, the fourth event of the Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling next season, from Dec. 11-16. The event will feature the Top 15 men's and women's teams from around the world, including Team Gushue, which just repeated as Brier champs.

Gushue has competed in the finals of 15 Grand Slam events in his career, and has won eight of them.

The round-robin format will see teams vying for a combined $250,000 purse and a berth in the Humpty's Champions Cup, the final Grand Slam event of the year.

The announcement was made on Sportsnet on Thursday evening. The Town of Conception Bay South will be announcing ticket information "in the coming weeks," according to a press release.