Two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Grand Falls-Windsor Wednesday night, police say.

RCMP were called to Bond Street around 8:50 p.m.

One of the injured males is believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

The major crimes unit has been called in to investigate.

Police have not provided further information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP at 709-489-2121.