Some schools in Grand Falls-Windsor were put on lockdown Thursday following reports that a suspicious man in the community had threatened to harm someone.

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP said it received an anonymous report on Thursday morning of a man near Sprucewood Academy, who claimed to have firearms and said he may hurt someone.

Police recommended Sprucewood Academy operate under secure mode as all available officers patrolled the area, including the K-9 unit.

Neighbouring Forest Park Primary school gave parents the option to pick up their children early but the RCMP said there was no immediate threat to student safety there.

No suspect identified

No suspect has yet been identified, and no gun fire has been reported, according to police. The public is asked to flag anything suspicious by calling the RCMP.

Police did identify a man inside Sprucewood Academy who had not registered for entrance there, but it was later determined to be a grandfather of a student who was not aware he had to check in at the main office.