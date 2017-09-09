A shared space in Grand Falls-Windsor has been the repeated target of a thief with a green thumb and sticky fingers.

Members of the community have reported numerous thefts from their plots in the community garden, a space where many people are learning to grow their own vegetables.

The thief has been ruining the fun for everyone, says Margaret Scott, president of the garden's committee.

"It's not like we have huge crops," she said. "Each person in the garden has their own space. Each person just planted enough for themselves. So you've got one nearly ripe tomato, you come back and it's gone."

Jiggs bandit goes shopping at community's expense

And Scott's tomato example was not meant figuratively.

A four-year-old girl was the victim of theft last year, when her very first ripe tomato was swiped.

Another child wanted to pull all the plants from the ground to prevent them from being stolen again, Scott said.

"It just takes the heart right out of them," she told the Central Morning Show.

This community garden in Grand Falls-Windsor has been subject to numerous thefts, causing the committee to consider taking security measures. (Lori Noseworthy/Facebook)

In one of the more daring incidents of theft, a person picked themselves enough for a Sunday Jiggs dinner.

"It was like they were shopping," she said. "There was carrots gone from one bed, cabbage gone from another, potatoes gone from another. It felt like they were shopping for supper."

'I do hope the person … will take up a bed in the garden.' - Margaret Scott

Scott said she isn't sure what the garden committee will do about it, but they must do something. They've considered adding security measures, like putting up lights.

Whether they add security or not, Scott would like to extend an offer to the veggie thief.

"I do hope the person who is doing this will take up a bed in the garden next year and [plant] it themselves," she said.