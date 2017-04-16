The Grand Falls-Windsor Cataracts are the 2017 Allan Cup champions.

Last year's Herder Memorial Trophy winners, the Cataracts beat the Lacombe Generals 7-4 in Saturday's final in Bouctouche, N.B., to become national senior amateur men's ice hockey champions.

The win marks the third time in the tournament's history that a team from Newfoundland and Labrador took home the trophy.

The Clarenville Caribous won in 2011 and the Corner Brook Royals — the first team from the province to win — hoisted the cup in 1986.

The Allan Cup was first awarded in 1908, making it one of the oldest club-team hockey competitions in North America.