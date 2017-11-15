The Grand Falls-Windsor Cancer Centre is accepting new patients, Eastern Health insisted on Wednesday — countering a report that it was not.

"Patients can be assured that there has been no interruption to services at the site and they will continue to receive the care they need," reads a statement issued early Wednesday afternoon.

The health authority sought to clarify patient care, following a media report that said new patients could not be accepted at the facility because of a shortage of nurses.

That's not true, according to Eastern Health, which is responsible for the province's cancer care program.

"There was a miscommunication about staffing levels at the centre which led to the appointments of two patients being postponed [on Tuesday]. In fact, appropriate staff levels were in place to treat patients," the statement reads.

One of those patients was offered an appointment for the same day and the other patient had their appointment rescheduled later this week, according to the release.

'Some challenges'

"There is currently a full complement of permanent, full-time nursing staff in place at the Cancer Centre in Grand Falls-Windsor," the health authority said.

But there have been some staffing roadblocks, admits Eastern Health.

"There have been some challenges maintaining a consistent supply of nursing relief staff due to the specialized nature of the Cancer Care program," Eastern Health said, which led to staff not being able to take stretches of annual leave.

Eastern Health said it has recently hired someone to fill a vacancy, while recruitment for other casual relief nurses is ongoing.