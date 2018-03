Police are investigating break-ins at cabins between Lawn and Grand Bank, on Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula, on Wednesday, Feb 21.

The cabins are near the transmission line between the two towns and police say the area is accessible by ATV only.

The suspects damaged doors and windows to get in, and stole a variety of items, including a chainsaw, homemade swords, a set of deer antlers and, according to police, a wood duck on a stump.

Canned goods also were taken.